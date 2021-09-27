UP's Varanasi to Get Molecular Test facility For Cancer Patients Soon

The city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh will soon have the facility molecular test at the Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre & Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital. Earlier, the samples of cancer patients were sent to Mumbai for the results, but having facilities here will save time. Not only will the facility benefit the locals, but also the people from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has signed an agreement with Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, for the molecular test facility to the patients. The IOCL will give Rs 1.90 crore from the CSR fund to set up the Molecular Pathology Lab in the hospital. Apart from this, the facilities will also be increased in the departments of biochemistry, microbiology, radiation, surgical oncology and research.

Dr Satyajit Pradhan, hospital director, said, “The patients from Purvanchal and other adjoining states will now get relief in treatment. With the facility of this test in Banaras, patients will be able to get treatment at the right time.”

According to the available information, the hospital sends around 30 samples to Mumbai every month which takes a lot of time and it becomes inconvenient for the patients too. Now the facility in Varanasi hospital will help start the treatment of the patients sooner.

What is a molecular test?

Immuno Histo Chemistry (IHC) tests are done to detect different cancer lumps in a patient’s body. In several cases when the disease is not detected through the test, the patient has to undergo a molecular test which helps analyze the merge in the lump of cancer. ImmunoHistoChemistry (IHC) is an important application of monoclonal as well as polyclonal antibodies to determine the tissue distribution of an antigen of interest in health and disease. IHC is widely used for the diagnosis of cancers; specific tumour antigens are expressed de novo or up-regulated in certain cancers.

