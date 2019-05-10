Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UPSC NDA, NA Result 2018 Declared at upsc.gov.in, 520 Candidates Selected. Check Merit List Here

UPSC NDA, NA Result 2018 declared by the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 10, 2019, 2:50 PM IST
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
Loading...
UPSC NDA, NA Tier II Result| The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam tier II or UPSC NDA Result 2018 today. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC NDA and NA result 2019 on its official website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC has published the merit list of UPSC NDA Result, NA Tier II Result in PDF format.

According to the UPSC’s official notification, 520 candidates have qualified the Union Public Service Commission examination for NDA and Interview round is scheduled for July 2. The published UPSC NDA, NA merit list 2019 is prepared on the basis marks scored by candidates written exam.

Steps to download Merit List of UPSC NDA, NA Tier II Result:
1- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
2- You will get ‘NDA, NA final result’ link, click on it
3- NDA, NA final result or merit list in PDF will appear on the screen
4- Download and check your roll number or name on it

Candidates who have appeared for the two National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examinations on September 9, 2018 can check the result at UPSC’s homepage. Other alternative websites, which are listed below, are hosting the UPSC NDA Result, NA Tier II Result-
joinindianarmy.nic.in,
nausena.bharti.nic.in
careerairforce.nic.in

The marks scored by candidates in the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examinations will be released within 15 days at the UPSC’s website. A total of 520 candidates have qualified the examination. For assistance or query regarding UPSC NDA, NA Tier II Result, candidates can contact at these helpline number-011-23385271/ 011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10 -5 pm.
Also Watch

