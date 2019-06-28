UPSC 2019 Admit Card Released for Combined Medical Services Exam at upsc.gov.in, Find Steps, Direct Link Here
The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC Medical 2019 Admit Card on its official website upsc.gov.in for the Combined Medical Services Examination to be conducted on July 21.
All candidates who are willing to appear for the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination 2019 can download their UPSC Medical Admit Card 2019. The admit card of UPSC 2019 medical services examination can be downloaded only in online mode by entering the correct registration or roll number.
The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination on July 21 in computer-based test format. The qualifying candidates of UPSC 2019 Prelim Medical Services exam will be called for personality test.
UPSC 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download UPSC Prelim Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 Admit Card
Step 1- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Step 2- Click on ‘UPSC Admit Card 2019’ link given for Combined Medical Services Exam 2019
Step 3- On the new UPSC 2109 Admit Card download window, enter the registration number or roll number and hit submit button
Step 4- The UPSC Admit Card 2019, UPSC Medical 2019 Admit Card, UPSC Prelim Admit Card 2019 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5- Save the PDF file of UPSC 2019 Admit Card and take a printout as it had to be shown at UPSC exam centre.
