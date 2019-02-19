English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC 2019: Registration for IAS, IFS Exam Starts Today. Click for More Details
In its official statement, the UPSC said the online application for Civil services examination begins from February 19, 2019 while the last date to apply is March 18.
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday issued a notification regarding online registration process for civil services examination (CSE) 2019. The statement was released on its official website at upsc.gov.in
The UPSC CSE 2019 at the preliminary level will be held on June 2, 2019. The UPSC Main Exam will be conducted on September 20.
The UPSC will give out e-Admit Cards three weeks before the commencement of the examination. No Admit Card will be sent by post.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
