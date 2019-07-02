UPSC 2019: Union Public Services Commission Declares UPSC Geologist Result at upsc.gov.in,75 Get Selected
The UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result was published as a list containing the names, roll numbers of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Geologist in Geological Survey of India under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.
According to UPSC 2019 Geologist Result press note released by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), a total of 75 candidates are selected for the post. The UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result is based on marks secured in online entrance test and interview. The full PDF file of UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result can be accessed by clicking here
Steps to download UPSC 2019 Geologist Result
Step 1-Visit official website of Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in
Step 2- On side scroll bar, there is a link reading UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result, click on it
Step 3- The UPSC Geologist 2019 result will open in PDF file
Step 4- Check your UPSC Assistant Geologist result 2019 status by searching your roll number or name
The UPSC 2019 online entrance exam for recruiting assistant geologist was held on December 15, 2018. The shortlisted candidates of preliminary exam appeared for interview, which was held from June 5 to June 10, 2019.
