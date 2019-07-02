Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSC 2019: Union Public Services Commission Declares UPSC Geologist Result at upsc.gov.in,75 Get Selected

The UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result was published as a list containing the names, roll numbers of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Geologist in Geological Survey of India under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 2, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UPSC 2019: Union Public Services Commission Declares UPSC Geologist Result at upsc.gov.in,75 Get Selected
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

UPSC 2019 Geologist Result Declared | The Union Public Services Commission has declared the PDF version of UPSC Geologist 2019 result. The UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result was published as a list containing the names, roll numbers of selected candidates for the post of Assistant Geologist in Geological Survey of India under the Ministry of Mines, Government of India. The UPSC Geologist 2019 result, UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result was uploaded on the Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

According to UPSC 2019 Geologist Result press note released by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC), a total of 75 candidates are selected for the post. The UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result is based on marks secured in online entrance test and interview. The full PDF file of UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result can be accessed by clicking here

Steps to download UPSC 2019 Geologist Result

Step 1-Visit official website of Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) upsc.gov.in

Step 2- On side scroll bar, there is a link reading UPSC 2019 Assistant Geologist result, click on it

Step 3- The UPSC Geologist 2019 result will open in PDF file

Step 4- Check your UPSC Assistant Geologist result 2019 status by searching your roll number or name

The UPSC 2019 online entrance exam for recruiting assistant geologist was held on December 15, 2018. The shortlisted candidates of preliminary exam appeared for interview, which was held from June 5 to June 10, 2019.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram