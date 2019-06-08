Take the pledge to vote

UPSC Admit Card 2019 Released for IES, ISS Exam at upsc.gov.in, Download via Direct Link

In case of any error in the hall ticket or technical issues for not displaying the UPSC Admit Card 2019, candidates can write an email at usna-upsc@nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 8, 2019, 5:53 PM IST
UPSC Admit Card 2019 Released for IES, ISS Exam at upsc.gov.in, Download via Direct Link
UPSC Admit Card 2019 for IES, ISS Released | The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit card for Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) for examinations. The UPSC IES Admit Card 2019, UPSC ISS Admit Card 2019 was uploaded on the Commission’s upsc.gov.in (https://upsc.gov.in/) official website.

The direct link for downloading the UPSC Admit Card 2019 for IES, ISS main examination is here https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_iss_2019/.

Students can download the UPSC IES Admit Card 2019, UPSC ISS Admit Card 2019 till June 30.

UPSC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download IES, ISS e-Admit Card

Step 1- Visit the Union Public Service Commission’s website or click the given direct URL

Step 2- Click on what’s new section on the homepage

Step 3- On UPSC Admit Card 2019 window, enter the required details and submit them

Step 4- The UPSC IES Admit Card 2019, UPSC ISS Admit Card 2019 will be displayed. Take printout

In case of any error in the hall ticket or technical issues for not displaying the UPSC Admit Card 2019, candidates can write an email at usna-upsc@nic.in. The UPSC examinations 2019 for IES-ISS will be conducted on June 28, 29 and 30 in two shifts- from 10 a.m. to 12.00 Noon and from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

