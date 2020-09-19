UPSC Announces Schedule for IES and ISS 2020 Exam on Official Website, Check Details Here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the schedule for Indian Economic Services (IES) and Indian Statistical Services (ISS) examinations 2020 on its official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES 2020 and UPSC ISS 2020 exams are scheduled to be conducted in multiple shifts on October 16, 17 and 18. The admit card for the exams will be made available soon. Candidates should visit the official website for further updates.

UPSC IES and UPSC ISS 2020 schedule: How to check

Step 1: Go to the upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Whats New' tab.

Step 3: Click on the PDF link.

Step 4: Schedule for 'UPSC IES, ISS 2020' will be opened.

Step 5: Download and save it.

Candidates can also check the UPSC IES 2020 and UPSC ISS 2020 Schedule here

October 16

General English (Descriptive) – 9 am to 12 noon

General Studies (Descriptive) – 2 pm to 5 pm

October 17

General Economics-I (Descriptive) – 9 am to 12 noon

Statistics I (Objective) – 9 am to 11 am

General Economics-II (Descriptive) – 2 pm to 5 pm

Statistics II (Objective) – 2 pm to 4 pm

October 18

General Economics-III (Descriptive) – 9 am to 12 noon

Statistics III (Descriptive) – 9 am to 12 noon

Indian Economics (Descriptive) – 2 pm to 5 pm

Statistics IV (Descriptive) – 2 pm to 5 pm

The UPSC IES 2020 and UPSC ISS 2020 exam will include both objective and descriptive paper. The total marks of the written exam are 1000. Candidates who will clear the written exam will be called for viva. The viva exam will be of 200 marks. Shortlisting of candidates will be based on marks scored in both the exams. IES and ISS both will have the common paper for General English and General studies.

UPSC has also released the schedule for Combined Medical Service exam 2020 on the official website. UPSC CMS 2020 exam will be conducted on October 22 in two shifts. The exam will have two paper each of total of 250 marks. There will be 120 questions in both the papers and the exam duration will be 2 hours. Candidates are requested to visit the official website for more details.