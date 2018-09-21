GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC BRO Recruitment 2018 Notification out at upsconline.nic.in. Stay Tuned

Contributor Content

Updated:September 21, 2018, 7:05 PM IST
Image for Representation.
UPSC BRO Recruitment 2018 Notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official online services portal - upsconline.nic.in, as per which, UPSC aims to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer for Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Ministry of Defence and 5 Lecturer posts for Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory, Administration of Daman & Diu. The application process for the same is yet to begin on the official website; however, UPSC has listed the closing date as 11th October 2018 via Online Recruitment Application (ORA).

Interested and eligible candidates must keep a close tab on the official website and submit their online applications once the window is made live.

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC BRO Recruitment 2018:

The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University/Institution. S/he must have 3 years’ experience of Accounts, Administration and establishment work in a Government Office/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body.

Age-Limit – 35 Years

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of Interview or Recruitment Test followed by Interview.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be placed in Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.

Official Notification:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=194
The notification also lists vacancies for the post of Lecturer as given below:
Lecturer in Applied Mechanics - 1 post

Lecturer in Chemical Engineering - 2 posts

Lecturer in Civil Engineering - 1 post

Lecturer in Information Technology - 1 post
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
