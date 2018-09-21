English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC BRO Recruitment 2018 Notification out at upsconline.nic.in. Stay Tuned
Image for Representation.
UPSC BRO Recruitment 2018 Notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official online services portal - upsconline.nic.in, as per which, UPSC aims to fill 8 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer for Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Ministry of Defence and 5 Lecturer posts for Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, Union Territory, Administration of Daman & Diu. The application process for the same is yet to begin on the official website; however, UPSC has listed the closing date as 11th October 2018 via Online Recruitment Application (ORA).
Eligibility Criteria for UPSC BRO Recruitment 2018:
The applicant must be a Graduate from a recognized University/Institution. S/he must have 3 years’ experience of Accounts, Administration and establishment work in a Government Office/Public Sector Undertaking/Autonomous Body/ Statutory Body.
Age-Limit – 35 Years
Selection Process:
The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of Interview or Recruitment Test followed by Interview.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial.
Official Notification:
https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/oraauth/candidate/download_ad.php?id=194
The notification also lists vacancies for the post of Lecturer as given below:
Lecturer in Applied Mechanics - 1 post
Lecturer in Chemical Engineering - 2 posts
Lecturer in Civil Engineering - 1 post
Lecturer in Information Technology - 1 post
