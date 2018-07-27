GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC CAPF 2018 Admit Card Out at upsc.gov.in, Download Now

Candidates who are registered and applied for the UPSC CAPF Examination 2018 must visit the official website to download the admit card.

Updated:July 27, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
UPSC CAPF 2018 Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website - upsc.gov.in. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination for recruitment of Assistant Commandants is scheduled to be organized on 12th August 2018 next month to fill 179 posts in various forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Candidates who are registered and applied for the UPSC CAPF Examination 2018 must visit the official website to download the admit card by following the instructions given below:

How to download UPSC CAPF 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘e-admit card: CentralArmed Police Forces (ACs) Examination 2018’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link to download
Step 4 – Take a print out of Important Instructions given and click on Yes
Step 5 - Enter details like Registration Id or Roll Number
Step 6 – Admit card will display
Step 7 – Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_capf_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1


The Admit Cards will bear the details of examination centre allotted to individual candidates along with important instructions. Candidates must take the e-admit card along with them at the examination centres without which they will not be allowed to sit for the examination.


