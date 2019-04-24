Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UPSC CAPF 2019 Exam: Know The Official Schedule and Paper Pattern

UPSC CAPF 2019 will have two different written papers. Bothe the Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 2019 UPSC CAPF Recruitment will be conducted on August 18.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 6:41 PM IST
UPSC CAPF 2019 Exam: Know The Official Schedule and Paper Pattern
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPSC CAPF 2019 I With the start of Application Form process for Union Public Service Commission’s Central Armed Police Forces 2019, the interested candidates interested can apply for UPSC CAPF 2019 Exam. 2019 UPSC CAPF is scheduled to be conducted on August 18 in two written tests.

According to the official notification released today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, here is listed schedule for UPSC CAPF 2019 Recruitment:

• Start Date for UPSC CAPF 2019 Application Form: April 29, 2019

• Last Date for Submission of Application Form: May 25, 2019, 6pm

• Start Date for UPSC CAPF 2019 Admit Card Download: Mid-week of June

• Date of Written Examination: August 18, 2019

UPSC CAPF 2019 will have two different written papers. Bothe the Paper 1 and Paper 2 of 2019 UPSC CAPF Recruitment will be conducted on August 18.

The duration of UPSC CAPF Paper 1 is 120 minutes (2 hours), and for Paper 2 is 180 minutes (3 hours). The UPSC CAPF Exam 2019 will take place from 10am to 12noon for Paper 1 and from 2pm to 5pm for Paper 2.

UPSC CAPF 2019: Paper Pattern

• UPSC CAPF 2019 Paper 1 and Paper 2 will carry the weightage of 250 and 200 marks respectively.

• Paper I will have questions from ‘General Ability and Intelligence’ and they will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

• Paper I has negative marking scheme. For each wrong answer, one third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

• Paper II is subjective and will have long answer-type questions related to General Studies and Essay-Comprehension.

• Each paper has minimum qualifying marks.

After qualifying both the written exam, candidates will have to pass the Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests to clear 2019 UPSC CAPF Exam. Only shortlisted candidates from the written examinations UPSC CAPF will be allowed to appear in Interview/Personality Test.
