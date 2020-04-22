UPSC CAPF 2020 Exam Notification Deferred, Check Details at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), which was supposed to release the official Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment notification 2020 on Wednesday has deferred the same till further notice. This comes after the government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 3 in order to curb the widespread of the pandemic.

According to an official press release, this decision was taken after a meeting was held on April 15 in order to review the situation that has emerged due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The release also informed that the decision pertaining to the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests will only be taken after May 3.

Till now, deferment notices for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020 have already been shared with aspirants through the official website.

Meanwhile, in lieu of the impact that the country’s economy has had due to the coronavirus pandemic, members and the Chairman of UPSC have volunteered to forego the sum of 30 per cent of the basic pay for one year, starting April 2020, the release stated.

Further, the staff members and officers have also decided to donate a day’s salary to the PM Relief Fund/PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM CARES Fund).

