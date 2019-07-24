Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019 Released for Assistant Commandants Exam; Download at upsc.gov.in

The candidates can access their Hall Ticket for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 2:45 PM IST
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has released the admit cards for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants Examination 2019. All the candidates who had applied for the UPSC CAPF Exam can download their CAPF Assistant Commandants Examination Admit Card 2019 from the official website of UPSC. The candidates can access their Hall Ticket for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Examination 2019 will be held to fill 323 posts in various services like Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). The CAPF Assistant Commandant Examination 2019 will be conducted on August 18, 2019. The UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants e-admit card will have the date, time and centre address of the exam.

UPSC CAPF admit card 2019: here’s how to download the hall ticket online

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “e-Admit card for CAPF Exam” link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, listing out important instructions

Step 4: On the sign-in page, enter the details like your registration number, date of birth

Step 5: The UPSC CAPF Hall Ticket 2019 will appear on screen

Step 6: Take a print out of your UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019

All the candidates who have applied for UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandants Examination 2019 should remember to carry the e-Admit card to enter the examination hall.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
