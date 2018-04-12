GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSC CAPF Exam 2017 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in, Personality Test/ Interviews begin 7th May 2018

The Personality Test/ Interview will be organized at ‘Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.’

Contributor Content

Updated:April 12, 2018, 10:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC CAPF Exam 2017 Interview Schedule released on upsc.gov.in, Personality Test/ Interviews begin 7th May 2018
Screen grab of the official website of the UPSC.
UPSC CAPF Exam 2017 Interview Schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website – upsc.gov.in. As per the interview schedule, the Personality Test/ Interview will be conducted from 7th May 2018 to 17th May 2018 as per the time allotted to the shortlisted candidates for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2017. The Personality Test/ Interview will be organized at ‘Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.’

Candidates gearing up for Personality Test/ Interview can download the official notification to know the date and time allotted for them:

How to download Interview Schedule for UPSC CAPF Exam 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’, click on ‘Interview Schedule released for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2017’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Interview Schedule’
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number to check the date and time allotted to you
Step 5 – Download the pdf and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/PT-Sch-CAPF-ACs-Exam-2017-Engl.pdf
UPSC will soon upload the e-Summon Letters for the Personality Test/ Interview on its official website, which the candidates must download and carry at the venue on the allotted day and time. Apart from the e-Summon Letter, candidates must carry 2 recent identical photographs, all original certificates and their copies, for verification purpose. ‘Candidates are advised to bring 2 recent identical photographs and all original documents, with a copy thereof, showing date of birth, educational qualification, caste/community certificate etc., failing which they will not be interviewed,’ read the official statement.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Gives Testimony Before Congress

Recommended For You