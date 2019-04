UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Application Process Begins Today, Check Detailed Notification at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment on several posts under Central Armed Police Forces Entrance Exam 2019. The detailed information on UPSC CAPF 2019 is also available at UPSC’s official website upsc.gov.in along with CAPF 2019 Exam Schedule and UPSC CAPF Application Form process.2019 UPSC CAPF Application Form can also be filled and submitted online at either upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in till May 20. However, the tentative last date for online UPSC CAPF 2019 Application Form Fee payment is May 21.UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Application Form Fee• For General/Unreserved candidates: An application Fee of Rs 100 will be charged against filling 2019 UPSC CAPF Application Form.• For Females and SC/ST candidates: Candidates from these categories are exempted from paying UPSC 2019 CAPF Application Fee.UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Here’s How To Fill 2019 UPSC CAPF Application FormStep 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in Step 2: Click on “Online application for various examinations of UPSC” for UPSC CAPFStep 3: Read and fill the UPSC 2019 CAPF registration part-1 and part-2 formsStep 4: Enter the required details for UPSC CAPF 2019 Form and upload required documentsStep 5: Pay the applicable UPSC CAPF 2019 Application Form FeeStep 6: Click on ‘Submit UPSC CAPF Application Form 2019’ tabOn successful submission of UPSC 2019 CAPF Application Form, the candidate will receive a confirmation email from UPSC mail.UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2019: Paper PatternThe candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performances in three stages of the UPSC CAPF 2019 Examination, which includes written paper, physical and medical standard tests, and personality/interview tests.Depending on the final scores, the candidates will be selected for Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) ranks.