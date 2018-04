UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam 2018 Application Process Begins Today. Click for Details

UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam 2018 application process to fill 398 vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has begun today on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in . UPSC is scheduled to organize the written exam as the first stage of this recruitment on 12August 2018. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The last stage of selection will be Interview/Personality Test. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply on or before 21May 2018, 6PM.Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given on the right sidebar of the homepageStep 3 – Click on Online Application for Various Examinations Step 4 – Click on Click Here for PART I and fill the application form and then move to Part II to complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceMale candidates of Unreserved/OBC – Rs.200Female candidates/SC/ST - NilBSF: 60CRPF: 179CISF: 84ITBP: 46SSB: 29hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or College.An NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate is desirable but not compulsory.Applicants must meet the physical and medical fitness measurements as given in the official advertisement: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notification-CAPF-2018-Engl.pdf applicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 25 years as on 1August 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply.Online Application Process Begins: 25April 2018Online Application Process Ends: 21May 2018, 6PMAdmit Cards to released: Two Weeks before the examExam Date: 12August 2018 (2PM to 5PM)