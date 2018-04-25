English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam 2018 Application Process Begins Today. Click for Details
UPSC is scheduled to organize the written exam as the first stage of this recruitment on 12th August 2018. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.
UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam 2018 application process to fill 398 vacancies for the post of Assistant Commandants (Executive) with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) has begun today on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) – upsc.gov.in. UPSC is scheduled to organize the written exam as the first stage of this recruitment on 12th August 2018. Candidates who qualify the written exam will be called for Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The last stage of selection will be Interview/Personality Test. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply on or before 21st May 2018, 6PM.
How to apply for UPSC CAPF Recruitment Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Apply Online’ given on the right sidebar of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on Online Application for Various Examinations
Step 4 – Click on Click Here for PART I and fill the application form and then move to Part II to complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php
Application Fee:
Male candidates of Unreserved/OBC – Rs.200
Female candidates/SC/ST - Nil
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018 – Vacancy Details:
BSF: 60
CRPF: 179
CISF: 84
ITBP: 46
SSB: 29
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must hold a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University or College.
An NCC ‘B’ or ‘C’ certificate is desirable but not compulsory.
Applicants must meet the physical and medical fitness measurements as given in the official advertisement: http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notification-CAPF-2018-Engl.pdf
Age Limit:
Theapplicant must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 25 years as on 1st August 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply.
UPSC CAPF Recruitment 2018 – Important Dates
Online Application Process Begins: 25th April 2018
Online Application Process Ends: 21st May 2018, 6PM
Admit Cards to released: Two Weeks before the exam
Exam Date: 12th August 2018 (2PM to 5PM)
| Edited by: Puja Menon
