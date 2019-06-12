Take the pledge to vote

UPSC CDS 2019: Application Form for 417 Seats Open at upsc.gov.in, More Info Here

Here we have summarized all important details regarding eligibility and application form for applying for UPSC CDS 2019 Exam.

Trending Desk

June 12, 2019
UPSC CDS 2019 Exam| The Union Public Service Commission has released an official notification for Combined Defence Services Examination or also known as UPSC CDS 2019 entrance test on its website upsc.gov.in today, June 12 (Tuesday). According to the official notification, selection of total 417 candidates will be made and they all will get admission at Indian Military Academy Dehradun, Indian Naval Academy Ezhimala, Air Force Academy Hyderabad, Officers’ Training Academy Chennai as per their choice of course and scored rank. Here we have summarized all important details regarding eligibility and application form for applying for UPSC CDS 2019 Exam. The press note uploaded at Union Public Service Commission homepage can be read on clicking here.

UPSC CDS 2019 Exam: Eligibility

Women are eligible to apply for Non-Technical course at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. They have to mark their preference of OTA while filling the application form. Other general conditions of UPSC CDS 2019 Exam’s eligibility are-

Applicant should be unmarried. Male divorcee/widower applicant will not be allowed to apply.

Applicant should be an Indian. However, citizen of Bhutan, Nepal, Tibetan refugee and other migrants can apply on subject of meeting the eligibility norms and requisite certificates.

Minimum and maximum age limit is 20-25 years.

UPSC CDS 2019 Exam: Application form

After making yourself aware to the eligibility criteria for applying to UPSC CDS 2019 examination, the online application form can be filled at upsc.gov.in till July 8. Below are steps for same-

Step 1- Register at upsc.gov.in by creating your candidate account and password

Step 2- Click on UPSC CDS 2019 Application Form tab and fill-in all the required details

Step 3- Except SC/ST and female candidate, other have to pay the application fee of Rs. 200

Step 4- Upload your duly scanned photograph, signature and one Photo ID Card

Step 5- Preview the form and if correction are needed, perform them and submit the form

Step 6 – Take a printout of confirmed and submitted UPSC CDS 2019 Application Form




