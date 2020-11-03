UPSC CDS Exam II 2019: Commission Declares Results at upsc.gov.in; Here's How to Check

The UPSC CDS Exam II 2019 Results have been announced. The result for Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam II 2019 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission on November 2. A total of 241 candidates have qualified the UPSC CDS II Exam 2019 as per the merit list. Among them, 174 are men while there are 67 women candidates.

The UPSC CDS II 2019 scorecard will be available in 15 days after the declaration of final results and will only be available for a duration of 30 days.

Here are the steps for checking your UPSC CDS II 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Scroll down the page and you will find the option ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 (OTA)’ under Active Examinations section

Step 3: Click on this and you will be redirected to a page

Step 4: On this new page, click on the PDF file next to the option ‘final result’

Step 5: A document will open. You should download it

Step 6: Check your name in the list given in this document from page 2 to page 7

Step 7: Keep a print out of the results for future reference

You can also access the UPSC CDS II 2019 results directly by clicking here

The notification for declaration of UPSC CDS II 2019 results states that the results of the medical examinations have not been taken into consideration for preparing the UPSC CDS II 2019 merit list. Currently, the candidature of all the candidates is provisional.

The Army head quarter will do the verification of educational qualifications and date of birth of these candidates. The UPSC CDS II 2019 results will provide admission to the Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course.

The notice states that the list of 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes those candidates who were recommended for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala in Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s) earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination.