GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018 Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2018 on 4th February 2018, last month.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 27, 2018, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018 Released at upsc.gov.in
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2018 on 4th February 2018, last month.

A total of 8261 candidates have qualified for the Interview round and they must register themselves on joinindianarmy.nic.in within next two weeks, i.e. on or before 10th April 2018. Candidates can check their result by following the instructions given below:

How to check UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on the notification that reads, ‘Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018’

Step 3 – Click on the document

Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search

Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CDS-I-18-Engl.pdf

The qualified candidates will be allotted Selection Centres and dates of Interviews via their registered email id once they’ll register themselves on the Indian Army’s official website as given above.

Candidates who’ll make it to the final list of selected candidates will join the following courses next year in 2019:

1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course - January 2019

2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course - January, 2019

3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) - February, 2019

4. Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT) (for Men) - April, 2019

5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course - April, 2019

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18

Recommended For You