UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018 Released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2018 on 4th February 2018, last month.
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.
UPSC had organized the written examination for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination (I), 2018 on 4th February 2018, last month.
A total of 8261 candidates have qualified for the Interview round and they must register themselves on joinindianarmy.nic.in within next two weeks, i.e. on or before 10th April 2018. Candidates can check their result by following the instructions given below:
How to check UPSC CDS (I) Written Exam Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on the notification that reads, ‘Written Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2018’
Step 3 – Click on the document
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it or take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CDS-I-18-Engl.pdf
The qualified candidates will be allotted Selection Centres and dates of Interviews via their registered email id once they’ll register themselves on the Indian Army’s official website as given above.
Candidates who’ll make it to the final list of selected candidates will join the following courses next year in 2019:
1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 146th Course - January 2019
2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course - January, 2019
3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (205 F(P)) - February, 2019
4. Officers Training Academy, Chennai 109th SSC Course (NT) (for Men) - April, 2019
5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 23rd SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course - April, 2019
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
