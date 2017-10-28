English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC CDS II 2017 Examination Admit Cards Released at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November 2017 at 41 centres across India for the candidates seeking admission in various Defence academies.
UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November 2017 at 41 centres across India for the candidates seeking admission in various Defence academies.
Loading...
UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 Admit Cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website - upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November 2017 at 41 centres across India for the candidates seeking admission in various Defence academies viz:
1. Indian Military Academy (IMA)
2. Indian Naval Academy (INA)
3. Air Force Academy (AFA)
4. Officers Training Academy (OTA)
Candidates who had applied for the same can download their admit cards from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to download UPSC CDS II 2017 Examination Admit Cards?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘view all’ under what’s new
Step 3 – Click on ‘e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017’
Step 4 – Click on ‘click here’ under link
Step 5 – Choose either ‘By Registration ID’ or ‘By Roll Number’
Step 6 – Enter relevant details
Step 7 – Download your admit card and take a print out for further reference
Direct link:
https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_CDSII_2017/admit_card.php#hhh1
Candidates are required to take a print out of the Exam Instructions to the exam venue, failing which they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates can read, download, and print the exam instructions from the below url:
https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_CDSII_2017/instructions.php
Important Notice:
Candidates who are not able to download admit card or candidates whose admit cards are not available on website must contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 01123385271, 01123381125 and 01123098543 between (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) on working days or send a Fax message on Fax No. 01123387310.
As per the notification, “In case the photograph is not printed or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry three (03) photographs (one identical photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card etc. and printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination to secure admission in the Examination.”
UPSC Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2017 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 19th November 2017 at 41 centres across India for the candidates seeking admission in various Defence academies viz:
1. Indian Military Academy (IMA)
2. Indian Naval Academy (INA)
3. Air Force Academy (AFA)
4. Officers Training Academy (OTA)
Candidates who had applied for the same can download their admit cards from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to download UPSC CDS II 2017 Examination Admit Cards?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘view all’ under what’s new
Step 3 – Click on ‘e - Admit Card: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017’
Step 4 – Click on ‘click here’ under link
Step 5 – Choose either ‘By Registration ID’ or ‘By Roll Number’
Step 6 – Enter relevant details
Step 7 – Download your admit card and take a print out for further reference
Direct link:
https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_CDSII_2017/admit_card.php#hhh1
Candidates are required to take a print out of the Exam Instructions to the exam venue, failing which they won’t be allowed to enter the examination hall. Candidates can read, download, and print the exam instructions from the below url:
https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/upsc_ac2/admitcard_CDSII_2017/instructions.php
Important Notice:
Candidates who are not able to download admit card or candidates whose admit cards are not available on website must contact UPSC Facilitation Counter on Telephone Nos. 01123385271, 01123381125 and 01123098543 between (10.00 AM to 5.00 PM) on working days or send a Fax message on Fax No. 01123387310.
As per the notification, “In case the photograph is not printed or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry three (03) photographs (one identical photograph for each session) along with proof of identity such as Identity Card etc. and printout of e-Admit Card at the venue of the Examination to secure admission in the Examination.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Shares Her Idea of Love on Koffee with Karan Season 6
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are All Smiles as They Leave For Their Wedding in Italy
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...