UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018 Last Date Extended to 4th Sept 2018, 6PM, 414 Jobs. Apply Now

UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018 last date to apply online has been extended to 4th September 2018, 6PM. “The last date of receipt of applications of CDSE (II), 2018 has been changed from 03.09.2018 (Monday) to 04.09.2018 (Tuesday)” read an official notification released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsconline.nic.in UPSC aims to fill 414 posts via Combined Defence Services (CDS-II) Examination 2018. Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online at the earliest.Step 1 – Visit the online services website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here for PART I ’ to fill the part I of the application process and then click on ‘Click Here for Part II’ to complete part IIStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.phprd UPSC is tentatively scheduled to organize the CDS-II 2018 Exam on 18th November 2018, this year, to fill the vacancies in the courses mentioned below:1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 147th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2019[including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders]100 Vacancies2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - Course commencing in July, 2019 Executive(General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders(Naval Wing)]45 Vacancies3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying Training Course commencing in July, 2019 i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course. [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry]32 Vacancies4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - 110th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2019. (including 50 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders for NCC Spl. Entry)225 Vacancies5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 24th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2019.12 VacanciesInterested candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying: