UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018 Notification Out at upsc.gov.in; Apply Before September 3, 2018
UPSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Defence Services Examination 2018 tentatively on November 18, 2018 to select candidates for the below mentioned courses.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018 notification has been released today by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in.
UPSC has opened the application window on its online services portal and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 3rd September 2018, 6PM. Candidates are suggested to apply as soon as possible to get the examination centre that is convenient to them as the allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The ceiling on capacity does not apply to Chennai, Delhi, Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur centres.
UPSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Defence Services Examination 2018 tentatively on November 18, 2018 to select candidates for the below mentioned courses.
1. Indian Military Academy, Dehradun - 147th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2019 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders]
100 Vacancies
2. Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala - Course commencing in July, 2019 Executive
(General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)]
45 Vacancies
3. Air Force Academy, Hyderabad—(Pre-Flying Training Course commencing in July, 2019 i.e. No. 206 F(P) Course. [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC `C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry]
32 Vacancies
4. Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) - 110th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing in October, 2019. (including 50 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ certificate holders for NCC Spl. Entry)
225 Vacancies
5. Officers Training Academy, Chennai - 24th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in October, 2019.
12 Vacancies
Interested candidates must read through the official notification given below to determine the eligibility criteria, age limit and other important details.
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notice-CDS-II-2018-Engl_0.pdf
How to apply for UPSC CDS-II Exam 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the online services website of UPSC - https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here for PART I ’ to fill the part I of the application process and then click on ‘Click Here for Part II’ to complete part II
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.phprd
