UPSC CDS II Exam Admit Card 2018 is Now Available at upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission has released the download link for UPSC CDS II Exam Admit Card 2018. The UPSC CDS II Exam Admit Card 2018 is now available on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website at upsconline.nic.in Candidates who applied for the UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2018 can download the admit card by November 18.Direct link for UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card 2018: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_CDSII_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1 The CDS II exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 11, 2018. UPSC conducts the CDS examination every year to recruit candidates to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy.Step 1 - Open the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in Step 2 - Click on the Admit Card option available on the homepage of the site.Step 3 - Click on the CDS (II) admit card linkStep 4 - You will be redirected to a new page.Step 5 - Two options will be made available to you to search your admit card (a) By Registration Id and (b) By Roll NumberStep 6 - Select any of the two options and enter your details. Once finished, click on Submit.Step 7 - Download your admit card and also take a print out of the same