English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC CDS II Exam Admit Card 2018 is Now Available at upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here
Candidates who applied for the UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2018 can visit the official website - upsconline.nic.in and download the admit card. The last date to download the admit card is November 18.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
Loading...
The Union Public Service Commission has released the download link for UPSC CDS II Exam Admit Card 2018. The UPSC CDS II Exam Admit Card 2018 is now available on the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) website at upsconline.nic.in.
Candidates who applied for the UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2018 can download the admit card by November 18.
Direct link for UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card 2018: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_CDSII_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
The CDS II exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 11, 2018. UPSC conducts the CDS examination every year to recruit candidates to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy.
Steps to Download Admit Card:
Step 1 - Open the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on the Admit Card option available on the homepage of the site.
Step 3 - Click on the CDS (II) admit card link
Step 4 - You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 5 - Two options will be made available to you to search your admit card (a) By Registration Id and (b) By Roll Number
Step 6 - Select any of the two options and enter your details. Once finished, click on Submit.
Step 7 - Download your admit card and also take a print out of the same
Candidates who applied for the UPSC CDS Exam (II) 2018 can download the admit card by November 18.
Direct link for UPSC CDS (II) Admit Card 2018: https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_CDSII_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
The CDS II exam will be conducted on Sunday, November 11, 2018. UPSC conducts the CDS examination every year to recruit candidates to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers Training Academy.
Steps to Download Admit Card:
Step 1 - Open the official website of the UPSC at upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on the Admit Card option available on the homepage of the site.
Step 3 - Click on the CDS (II) admit card link
Step 4 - You will be redirected to a new page.
Step 5 - Two options will be made available to you to search your admit card (a) By Registration Id and (b) By Roll Number
Step 6 - Select any of the two options and enter your details. Once finished, click on Submit.
Step 7 - Download your admit card and also take a print out of the same
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
-
Wednesday 17 October , 2018
Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Wednesday 17 October , 2018 Watch: Shrine Doors Open But Women Devotees Blocked Out
Live TV
Recommended For You
- There Could Be 100 People in Room But Nobody Could Stop Lady Gaga from Repeating the Same Line
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 10,000 For Diwali 2018
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...