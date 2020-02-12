UPSC CISF AC LDC 2020: Admit Card for Assistant Commandant Exam Released at upsc.gov.in

UPSC CISF AC LDC 2020 | The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the examination to recruit assistant commandants (executive) in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The UPSC CISF AC Admit Card 2020 was published on the official website upsc.gov.in. To recruit the assistant commandants, UPSC will conduct the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) 2020 on March 1, 2020. All the candidates, who have applied for CISF AC (EXE) LDCE 2020, will be asked to enter their registration number in order to download their admit card.

The commission has called for CISF AC (Executive) applications to tentatively fill 23 vacancies, which are divided among General (20), Scheduled Caste (02) and Scheduled Tribes (01).

UPSC CISF AC LDC 2020: Here’s how to download it online

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Examination’ tab and select ‘Active Examinations’

Step 3: On the new page, select ‘CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2020’

Step 4: Go to the active link for e-Admit Card for UPSC CISF AC LDCE 2020

Step 5: Read the instructions carefully and log-in using your CISF number or Roll Number

Step 6: Print the e-admit card and keep it safe for future reference.

You can also download the UPSC CISF AC (Exe) LDCE Admit Card 2020 directly using the link https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cisf_2020/admit_card.php#hhh1

The CISF AC LDCE 2020 consists of a written examination, followed by physical and medical tests. The detailed notification can be read here .

