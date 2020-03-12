Take the pledge to vote

UPSC Civil Service 2020: List of 51 Rejected Application Forms at upsc.gov.in; Checke Here

The UPSC Civil Service 2020 candidates’ list whose registration forms has been rejected was released on it official website at upsc.gov.in.

News18

Updated:March 12, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published a list of candidates whose applications for Civil Services Examination (CSE) Prelims 2020 have been rejected. The UPSC Civil Service 2020 candidates’ list whose registration forms has been rejected was released on it official website at upsc.gov.in.

The Commission in a notification said that applications have been rejected due to non-payment of registration fee.

The Commission has, however, said aspirants can register their complaints within 10 days with the documentary evidence (hard copy in original) by speed post or by hand only to The Under Secretary (CSP) Union Public Service Commission, Examination Hall Building, Hall No.2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The last date for it has been fixed March 19, 2020.

The list carries the name of 51 candidates. The Commission in the notification said: “Confirmation has NOT been received from the Bank Authorities regarding receipt of Fee of Rs.100/- in respect of the 51 candidates for Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2020.” It further added: “In view of the provisions contained in Commission’s Examination Notice dated 12-02-2020 for the above examination uploaded on the Commission’s website, applications of all these candidates for the said examination have been rejected”.

Application process for Prelims exam began from February 12 and ended on March 3. The exam will be held on May 31.

The preliminary exam comprises two papers – Paper I and Paper II (CSAT – Civil Services Aptitude Test). Paper I consists of 100 MCQ-based questions, each carries 2 marks, while CSAT is qualifying in nature, aspirants must score 33 per cent minimum marks in the paper. It has 80 questions and each question carry 2.5 marks. This year, the Commission will fill 796 seats through the exam.

