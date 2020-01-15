UPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link
Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.
(Image: News18.com)
UPSC Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2019 on Tuesday, January 14. The UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2019 was announced the examination conducting authority Union Public Service Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates, who sat for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission from September 20 to September 29, 2019, can check the score via direct link https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CSME-19-Engl-F.pdf
UPSC Main Result 2019: How to check your score
Step 1: Click on Union Public Service Commission official website upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Look for Civil Services (Main) Written Examination, 2019
Step 3: Click on the UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.
Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the sheet have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).
Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- Amitabh Bachchan Flies to Delhi for Ritu Nanda's Funeral, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Pay Respects
- Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai Completes 20 Years: Ameesha Patel Reveals How She Got Breakthrough In Bollywood
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Gets Into Nasty Fight with Malkhan Singh
- UC Browser Giving 20GB Free Storage, 20g Gold with New Version, But Should You Trust it?