1-min read

UPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link

Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
UPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in, Check via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

UPSC Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC Civil Services Main result 2019 on Tuesday, January 14. The UPSC Civil Services Main Result 2019 was announced the examination conducting authority Union Public Service Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates, who sat for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission from September 20 to September 29, 2019, can check the score via direct link https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CSME-19-Engl-F.pdf

UPSC Main Result 2019: How to check your score

Step 1: Click on Union Public Service Commission official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Look for Civil Services (Main) Written Examination, 2019

Step 3: Click on the UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019

Step 4: Enter your roll number

Step 5: Download your UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Main Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Main Result 2019 and keep a print out for future use.

Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned on the sheet have qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview).

