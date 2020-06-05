UPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Will be Held on October 4, Check Revised Date Sheet at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the fresh dates for UPSC Civil Service 2020 examination. The Commission has decided to conduct the UPSC 2020 prelims examination on October 4. The UPSC Mains is scheduled for January 8, 2021. The decision regarding the revised date sheet was taken after keeping in mind the current situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC revised date sheet for all the pending examinations on its official website upsc.gov.in. Earlier, The civil service examination was scheduled for May 31.

Here is the UPSC 2020 revised date sheet:

The Indian Economic Service Exam/ Statistical Service Exam will be conducted on October 16.

The Combined Medical Services Examination is scheduled for on October 22.

The NDA/ Naval Academy Examination exam is slated for September 6.

The Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination will be on December 20.

The Commission in the notification has also stated that the dates of the examinations may change depending on the situation.

In an official notification dated May 20, the Commission said, “With a view to giving some clarity to candidates of various examinations and interviews, which have been deferred over the last two months, the Commission will issue a revised schedule of examinations in its next meeting to be held on June 5, 2020”.

Aspirants are advised to visit the website of UPSC to check details regarding future updates.