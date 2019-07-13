UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2019 Declared at upsc.gov.in. Check via Direct Link

UPSC Result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2019 on July 12. The result was published on Union Public Service Commission's official website upsc.gov.in. The Union Public Service Commission has released a list of candidates who have qualified for the Civil Services Mains 2019. The result is available on this link upsc.gov.in as well. Along with UPSC Civil Services Prelims result 2019 , the Union Public Service Commission has announced Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Result 2019. Candidates can check Indian Forest Service Preliminary Result 2019 here.

All the candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Service Prelims examination 2019 have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission during the period from August 01 to 16 till 6.00pm. All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I online and submit the same online for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019 to be held from September 20, 2019.

UPSC Prelims Result 2019: How to check IFS and CSE Prelims Result

Step 1: Visit Union Public Service Commission official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 or Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) — Examination, 2019

Step 3: Download the UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2019, UPSC Prelims 2019 PDF

Step 4: Now, search for your roll number to see your qualification status on UPSC Result 2019, UPSC Prelims Result 2019, UPSC Civil Service Prelims Result 2019

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its Campus at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from this Facilitation Counter.