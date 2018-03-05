English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Civil Services 2018 Last Date Tomorrow 6th March, 6PM, Apply Now!
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aims to fill 782 vacancies for different posts for which it is scheduled to organise the Prelims for Civil Services Examination (CSE) on 3rd June 2018, this year.
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Civil Services 2018 online application process will end tomorrow i.e. 6th March 2018. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aims to fill 782 vacancies for different posts for which it is scheduled to organise the Prelims for Civil Services Examination (CSE) on 3rd June 2018, this year and candidates aspiring to be civil servants must apply online before tomorrow 6PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for UPSC Civil Services Examination 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the top notification, that reads,
ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC
Step 3 – Click on “Click Here for PART I”
Step 4 – Read through the detailed instructions, click on Yes and proceed to Register Yourself
Step 5 – After Part I, click on “Click Here for Part II” and login with your Registration ID
Step 6 – Pay the application fee online or take a printout of challan to pay in cash
Step 7 – Complete the application process and take a printout of the confirmation page
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php#_
UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims 2018 - Services and Posts
(i) Indian Administrative Service.
(ii) Indian Foreign Service.
(iii) Indian Police Service.
(iv) Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’.
(v) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.
(vi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’.
(vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.
(viii) Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’.
(ix) Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).
(x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’.
(xi) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.
(xii) Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’.
(xiii) Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group 'A'.
(xiv) Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’.
(xv) Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’
(xvi) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’.
(xvii) Indian Information Service(Junior Grade), Group ‘A’.
(xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group 'A'.
(xix) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group "A".
(xx) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade).
(xxi) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group 'B'.
(xxii) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group 'B'.
(xxiii) Pondicherry Civil Service, Group 'B'.
(xxiv) Pondicherry Police Service, Group ‘B’.
Age Limit:
Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years of age as on 1st August 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply as per government norms.
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years of age as on 1st August 2018. Age-relaxation rules apply as per government norms.
