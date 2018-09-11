GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card Out at upsconline.nic.in, Download Now

UPSC is scheduled to organize the Civil Services Main Examination 2018 from 28th September 2018 onwards.

Updated:September 11, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card has been released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC is scheduled to organize the Civil Services Main Examination 2018 from 28th September 2018 onwards. The e-Admit Cards will bear exam date, venue and timing of the Main Examination.
Candidates who have successfully qualified the Prelims can follow the instructions below and download their e-Admit Card on or before 7th October 2018, 6PM:

How to download UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC

Step 3 – Click on
DOWNLOAD

Step 4 – Again click on Click Here

Step 5 – Read the instructions and click on Yes

Step 6 – Click on By Registration Id or By Roll Number

Step 7 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csm_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
