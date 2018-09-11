English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card Out at upsconline.nic.in, Download Now
UPSC is scheduled to organize the Civil Services Main Examination 2018 from 28th September 2018 onwards.
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...
UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card has been released on the official website of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) - upsconline.nic.in. UPSC is scheduled to organize the Civil Services Main Examination 2018 from 28th September 2018 onwards. The e-Admit Cards will bear exam date, venue and timing of the Main Examination.
Candidates who have successfully qualified the Prelims can follow the instructions below and download their e-Admit Card on or before 7th October 2018, 6PM:
How to download UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC
Step 3 – Click on
DOWNLOAD
Step 4 – Again click on Click Here
Step 5 – Read the instructions and click on Yes
Step 6 – Click on By Registration Id or By Roll Number
Step 7 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csm_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
Candidates who have successfully qualified the Prelims can follow the instructions below and download their e-Admit Card on or before 7th October 2018, 6PM:
How to download UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC
Step 3 – Click on
DOWNLOAD
Step 4 – Again click on Click Here
Step 5 – Read the instructions and click on Yes
Step 6 – Click on By Registration Id or By Roll Number
Step 7 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csm_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marcus Rashford Gets England Back to Winning Ways Over Switzerland
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's the List of the Contestants Most Likely to Enter Salman Khan's Show
- WhatsApp Now Available on Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2: How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...