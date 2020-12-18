UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020: CSE Admit Card 2020 Out on Official Website, Get Direct Link Here

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 Admit Card has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on their official website. The candidates who have successfully cleared UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2020 can now visit upsconline.nic.in to download their IAS Mains 2020 Admit Card for the next qualifying stage.

The UPSC CSE Mains e-Admit Card 2020 can also be downloaded from the website upsc.gov.in. The Commission will conduct the CSE Mains 2020 from January 8 to 17 in the coming year.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020: Steps to download the e-admit card

Step 1: To download the hall ticket, candidates will be required to visit the official website at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of UPSC, navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section. You will see an active link for ‘e-admit card: CSE (Main) exam’

Step 3: Click on the link, and you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: After carefully reading the instructions, click on ‘yes’

Step 5: On the next window, you will be required to enter your sign-in credentials

Step 6: On the candidate’s portal, your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the CSE (Main) e-admit card 2020 and take a printout

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

The UPSC CSE Main Exam 2020 will be a written test, to be conducted in two sessions. While the morning session will take place from 9am to noon, the after session will be between 2pm and 5pm. All the qualifying candidates after UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2020 will be able to proceed to the interview round, which be the final stage to be recruited into administrative services.

The commission will select twice the number of candidates as compared to the vacancy, for the UPSC Civil Services Interview Round 2020. The selected candidates will then be offered ranks of IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS and IRTS.