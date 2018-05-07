English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card released, Download Now, Exam on 3rd June 2018
UPSC aims to fill 782 vacancies in All-India and Central Civil Services in government offices and Indian Forest Services. Candidates who will qualify the Preliminary Exam will be eligible to appear for UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 on 1st October 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of UPSC
UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in.
UPSC aims to fill 782 vacancies in All-India and Central Civil Services in government offices and Indian Forest Services. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018 on 3rd June 2018 and candidates who will qualify the Preliminary Exam will be eligible to appear for UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 on 1st October 2018.
How to download UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on ‘e-Admit Card released for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here’ given in front of the Admit Card
Step 4 – Again click on ‘Click Here’ on the next page
Step 5 – Read the important instructions and take its printout, then click on Yes
Step 6 – Select Registration ID or Roll Number and enter required details
Step 7 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csp_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
UPSC Civil Services Exam Prelims 2018 - Services and Posts
UPSC aims to recruit personnel for the Services and Posts mentioned below:
(i) Indian Administrative Service.
(ii) Indian Foreign Service.
(iii) Indian Police Service.
(iv) Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’.
(v) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.
(vi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’.
(vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.
(viii) Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’.
(ix) Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).
(x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’.
(xi) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.
(xii) Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’.
(xiii) Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group 'A'.
(xiv) Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’.
(xv) Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’
(xvi) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’.
(xvii) Indian Information Service(Junior Grade), Group ‘A’.
(xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group 'A'.
(xix) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group "A".
(xx) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade).
(xxi) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group 'B'.
(xxii) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group 'B'.
(xxiii) Pondicherry Civil Service, Group 'B'.
(xxiv) Pondicherry Police Service, Group ‘B’
