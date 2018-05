UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Card released, Download Now, Exam on 3rd June 2018

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 Admit Cards have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC aims to fill 782 vacancies in All-India and Central Civil Services in government offices and Indian Forest Services. The Commission is scheduled to organize the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018 on 3June 2018 and candidates who will qualify the Preliminary Exam will be eligible to appear for UPSC Civil Services Main Examination 2018 on 1October 2018.UPSC aims to recruit personnel for the Services and Posts mentioned below:(i) Indian Administrative Service.(ii) Indian Foreign Service.(iii) Indian Police Service.(iv) Indian P & T Accounts & Finance Service, Group ‘A’.(v) Indian Audit and Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.(vi) Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group ‘A’.(vii) Indian Defence Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.(viii) Indian Revenue Service (I.T.), Group ‘A’.(ix) Indian Ordnance Factories Service, Group ‘A’ (Assistant Works Manager, Administration).(x) Indian Postal Service, Group ‘A’.(xi) Indian Civil Accounts Service, Group ‘A’.(xii) Indian Railway Traffic Service, Group ‘A’.(xiii) Indian Railway Accounts Service, Group 'A'.(xiv) Indian Railway Personnel Service, Group ‘A’.(xv) Post of Assistant Security Commissioner in Railway Protection Force, Group ‘A’(xvi) Indian Defence Estates Service, Group ‘A’.(xvii) Indian Information Service(Junior Grade), Group ‘A’.(xviii) Indian Trade Service, Group 'A'.(xix) Indian Corporate Law Service, Group "A".(xx) Armed Forces Headquarters Civil Service, Group ‘B’ (Section Officer’s Grade).(xxi) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service, Group 'B'.(xxii) Delhi, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Daman & Diu and Dadra & Nagar Haveli Police Service, Group 'B'.(xxiii) Pondicherry Civil Service, Group 'B'.(xxiv) Pondicherry Police Service, Group ‘B’