UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018 Date Next Week Between 20th to 22nd July, Stay Tuned

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018 Date has been confirmed by a UPSC official, as per which, the results are expected next week anytime between 20th and 22nd July 2018.The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had organized Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 on 3rd June, last month in 73 examination centers across the country in which approximately 3 lakh civil services aspirants had participated.Going by the past trend, the results of preliminary examination are usually declared within 45 days of the exam by the commission. However, this time there seems to be a little delay in the announcement of results.Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 must stay tuned to the official website to check their result as and when it’s released by the Commission. Candidates who will qualify the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains Examination (Written & Interview), which is scheduled to be organized on 1st October 2018.