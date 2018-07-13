English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018 Date Next Week Between 20th to 22nd July, Stay Tuned
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had organized Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 on 3rd June, last month in 73 examination centers across the country in which approximately 3 lakh civil services aspirants had participated.
File image of UPSC building in New Delhi.
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2018 Date has been confirmed by a UPSC official, as per which, the results are expected next week anytime between 20th and 22nd July 2018.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had organized Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 on 3rd June, last month in 73 examination centers across the country in which approximately 3 lakh civil services aspirants had participated.
Going by the past trend, the results of preliminary examination are usually declared within 45 days of the exam by the commission. However, this time there seems to be a little delay in the announcement of results.
Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 must stay tuned to the official website to check their result as and when it’s released by the Commission. Candidates who will qualify the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains Examination (Written & Interview), which is scheduled to be organized on 1st October 2018.
Also Watch
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had organized Civil Services Preliminary examination 2018 on 3rd June, last month in 73 examination centers across the country in which approximately 3 lakh civil services aspirants had participated.
Going by the past trend, the results of preliminary examination are usually declared within 45 days of the exam by the commission. However, this time there seems to be a little delay in the announcement of results.
Candidates who had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 must stay tuned to the official website to check their result as and when it’s released by the Commission. Candidates who will qualify the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains Examination (Written & Interview), which is scheduled to be organized on 1st October 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala's Answer To Anyone Offering Her a Bollywood Film is Quite Straight
- Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan Today: All You Need to Know
- Ajay Devgn to Play Legendary Football Coach Syed Abdul Rahim, Biopic to be Produced by Boney Kapoor