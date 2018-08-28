English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSC CMS 2018 Written Exam Result Out at upsc.gov.in, Submit DAF from 13th September 2018
Candidates who have qualified the written test are now eligible for the Interview and Personality Test. These candidates need to submit for the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available from 13th to 27th September 2018, 6PM.
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
UPSC CMS 2018 Written Exam Result has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC had organized the Combined Medical Services Examination 2018 on 22nd July 2018, last month, across the country. Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their scores now:
How to check UPSC CMS 2018 Written Exam Result?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.upsc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018
Step 3 – Click on the pdf link
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number and Search
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it
Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-CMSE-2018-Engl.pdf
Candidates who have qualified the written test are now eligible for the Interview and Personality Test. These candidates need to submit for the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available from 13th to 27th September 2018, 6PM.
UPSC will issue the interview schedule in due course of time and furnish individual details through e-Summon Letter.
Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their respective result from the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC CMS 2018 Exam was conducted across the country on 22 July 2018. The candidates who qualified the written examination will appear for Interview/Personality Test. Qualified candidates will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available from 13 September to 27 September 2018.
The dates of interview or personality test will be available to the on the official site of UPSC after a certain time frame. Candidates need to check the official site to know the details of Interview/Personality Test.
Other UPSC CMS 2018 Exam related information will be available on the official site of UPSC.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
