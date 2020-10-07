UPSC CMS 2020 E-admit Card Released on Official Website, Exam to be Conducted on October 22

UPSC CMS 2020 e-admit card released on the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/, exam to be conducted on October 22

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Medical Services (CMS) 2020 e-Admit Card yesterday on the official website. The UPSC CMS admit cards are now available on the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

All the candidates who have successfully completed the UPSC CMS 2020 registration process can download the UPSC CMS admit card 2020 by using their registration id. UPSC CMS exam 2020 will be conducted on October 22.

Candidates are advised to carry the UPSC CMS admit card 2020 and a photo id card to the assigned exam centre. Those who won’t carry UPSC CMS admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam premises.

UPSC CMS admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s new section’ and click on the link of UPSC CMS 2020 e-admit card

Step 3: An instruction page will be opened. Read the instruction and click on submit

Step 4: There are two options available to download the admit. One is by using registration id and another is by using roll number. Click on any of the two

Step 5: Enter your login details and submit

Step 6: UPSC CMS admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out

Candidates can also download the UPSC CMS 2020 admit card directly by clicking on the link provided here

Once the UPSC CMS 2020 admit card is downloaded, candidates must ensure that all the details in admit card are correctly mentioned. UPSC CMS 2020 admit card will include details like candidate’s name, roll number, exam time, exam duration, exam centre name and other instructions to be followed on the exam day. Aspirants must read the instructions carefully and follow them on the day of the exam.

UPSC will conduct the CMS exam with all the safety guidelines and social distancing norms. It is mandatory for candidates to wear masks at the exam centre. No candidate would be allowed to enter the examination centre without the masks.