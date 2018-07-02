GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPSC CMSE 2018 Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in, Download Now

UPSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018 examination on 22nd July 2018 to fill 454 vacancies for the various posts.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 2, 2018, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC CMSE 2018 Admit Card released at upsc.gov.in, Download Now
Image for Representation.
UPSC CMSE 2018 Admit Card has been released today i.e.2nd July 2018 by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in. UPSC is scheduled to organize the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018 examination on 22nd July 2018 to fill 454 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services and Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services across India. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now on or before 22nd July 2018:

How to download UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ section given on the right sidebar, Click on ‘e- Admit card: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018’

Step 3 – Click on the link to download the Admit Card

Step 4 – Enter your Registration Id or Roll number , Date of birth and Captcha code and Submit

Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_cms_2018/admit_card.php#hhh1
The Admit Card will bear important information like examination centre and venue along with other important instructions.

Candidates who will qualify the Stage -1 Computer Based Examination (Two Objective Type Papers), will be eligible to appear for Stage-2 Personality Test which will be organized at a later date.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery