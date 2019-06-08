UPSC Combined Admit Card 2019 for Geo-Scientist, Geologist Services Released at upsc.gov.in; Steps to Download

UPSC Combined Admit Card 2019 | The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the combined Geoscientist and geologist services on June 7. The UPSC Geoscientist Admit Card 2019, UPSC Geologist Admit Card 2019 was uploaded on the Commission’s official websites - upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to download the e-admit card for UPSC Geologist, Geoscientist is June 30. The students are requested to download the admit card by entering the UPSC exam credential by 4 pm. All candidates can download their UPSC Geoscientist Admit Card 2019, UPSC Geologist Admit Card 2019 and take the print out from this direct link - upsconline.nic.in

How to download UPSC Geoscientist, Geologist Admit Card 2019:

Step 1- Visit the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, search for UPSC e-admit card for combined geoscientist, geologist services’

Step 3- Click on it and on new window enter the roll number, date of birth and code

Step 4- The UPSC Geoscientist Admit Card 2019, UPSC Geologist Admit Card 2019 can be viewed now in PDF file

Step 5- Take a print out as it had to be shown during the UPSC 2019 combined geoscientist, geologist services examination

The UPSC 2019 entrance exam for recruiting geoscientist, geologist is scheduled to be conducted on June 28 (Friday) to June 30 at different exam centres for filling up over 80 posts in the department. The selection is a three-tier process comprising of Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Prelims is a computer-based test with MCQs, while the Mains will be a descriptive type and the general English paper is scraped off.