UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2020: Applications Open at upsconline.nic.in Till October 15

The Union Public Service Commission has published the examination notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 on Wednesday, September 25. The registration link and notification for UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 was released by UPSC on its official website upsconline.nic.in. Candidates should read the instructions carefully before making any entry or selecting options. The official notification for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 can be read here.

The Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination 2020 online application form is available both in English and Hindi languages but it can only be filled in English. Candidates can apply for preliminary examination via direct link here.

Applicants should note that there will be a ceiling on the number of candidates allotted to each of the Centres except Chennai, Delhi (for GEOL), Dispur, Kolkata and Nagpur. Allotment of Centres will be on the 'first-apply-first allot' basis, and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a Centre of their choice.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020: Important Dates

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 application process has started from September 25.

The last date to apply for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020 is October 15. The registration window will close at 6:00 pm.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020: Fee Payment

Candidates who have applied for Combined Geo-Scientist Preliminary Examination 2020 can pay application fee online through SBI Net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card. o pay fee in cash, candidate should take printout of challan generated online after completion of registration. Candidate may go to nearest SBI branch for depositing fee after 24 hours of generation of challan. "Pay by cash" mode option will be deactivated at 23.59 hours of 14-10-2019 i.e. one day before the closing date.

UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020: How to apply for preliminary examination

Step 1: Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Look for ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC and click on it

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Click on COMBINED GEO-SCIENTIST (Preliminary) EXAMINATION Registration Part I and Part II

Step 5: Now, fill up the application form and upload all supporting documents

Step 6: Make Payment

Step 7: Click on submit. On Successful submission of application form an auto-generated email message will be sent on the candidate's registered email-id

