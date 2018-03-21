GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 Registration begins at upsconline.nic.in, Apply Before April 16

UPSC aims to recruit 70 candidates for the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydro-Geologists.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 21, 2018, 8:38 PM IST
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 Registration begins at upsconline.nic.in, Apply Before April 16
(Image for representation only.)
UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 Registration process has begun on the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC aims to recruit 70 candidates for the posts of Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Junior Hydro-Geologists. The written examination for the recruitment is scheduled to be conducted on 29th June 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply online on or before 16th April 2018, 6PM, by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on 'ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC'
Step 3: Click on 'Click Here for PART I' and ‘Click Here for PART II' given in front of GOEL 'COMBINED GEO-SCIENTIST AND GEOLOGIST EXAMINATION' Recruitment tab
Step 4: Fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

Application Fee:
Applicants except except female/SC/ST/PH candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs.200.
Combined Geo-Scientist & Geologist Exam 2018 – Vacancy Details
Category I - Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines
(i) Geologist, Group A - 24
(ii) Geophysicist, Group A - 17
(iii) Chemist. Group A - 06
Category II - Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources
(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A - 23

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Written examination, followed by an Interview or personality test.

Age Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years; age-relaxation of 5 years is applicable for ex-servicemen/SC/ST candidates; 3 years for OBC; and 10 years for deaf-mute/blind/orthopaedically disabled candidates.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
