1-min read

UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 Final Result Declared at Upsc.gov.in, Check Via Direct Link

The exams were conducted on July 21, 2019 and a personality test was held from October to December following the written exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 27, 2019, 6:22 PM IST
UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 Final Result Declared at Upsc.gov.in, Check Via Direct Link
(Image: News18.com)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019 on Friday, December 29. The UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019 was released by Union Public Service Commission on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their name in the merit list of the examination by visiting the official website or via direct link at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates, who qualified in the Combined Medical Services examination, will find appointments in the Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service, General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council, General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

According to the website, a total number of 798 candidates have been recommended for appointment following the exam.

UPSC Combined Medical Services 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Candidate needs to click on Final Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019

Step 3: A PDF document will open

Step 4: Look for your roll number in the list and keep a printout for future use

