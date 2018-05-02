GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018 Registration Begins Today, 454 Posts, Apply Before May 25

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications from MBBS candidates to fill 454 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd July 2018 on a single day.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 2, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018 notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in.

UPSC is inviting applications from MBBS candidates to fill 454 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd July 2018 on a single day.

The application process has begun on the official website of UPSC and interested candidates can apply online on or before 25th May 2018, 6PM by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply for UPSC CMSE 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC
Step 3 – Click on 'Click Here for PART I' and then proceed to PART II to complete the application process
Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link:
https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php

Application Fee:
Male Candidates of Unreserved Categories – Rs.400
Female candidates of all categories and male candidates of SC/ST/PH categories are exempted.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must have cleared all MBBS Final examination including all written and practical exams.
Candidates appearing in MBBS Final exam are eligible to apply however their candidature will be provisional.

Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility:
http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notification-CMSE-2018-Engl.pdf

Age-Limit:
The applicant must be below 32 years of age as on 1st August 2018, age-relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected in two stages viz:
Stage -1: Computer Based Examination (Two Objective Type Papers)
Stage-2: Personality Test
UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018

Date of Notification – 2nd May 2018
Application Process Begins – 2nd May 2018
Application Process Ends – 25th May 2018, 6PM
Date of Examination – 22nd July 2018

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
