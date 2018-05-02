UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018 notification has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in.UPSC is inviting applications from MBBS candidates to fill 454 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on 22nd July 2018 on a single day.The application process has begun on the official website of UPSC and interested candidates can apply online on or before 25th May 2018, 6PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://upsconline.nic.in/Step 2 – Click on ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSCStep 3 – Click on 'Click Here for PART I' and then proceed to PART II to complete the application processStep 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referencehttps://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.phpMale Candidates of Unreserved Categories – Rs.400Female candidates of all categories and male candidates of SC/ST/PH categories are exempted.The applicant must have cleared all MBBS Final examination including all written and practical exams.Candidates appearing in MBBS Final exam are eligible to apply however their candidature will be provisional.Candidates must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility:http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notification-CMSE-2018-Engl.pdfThe applicant must be below 32 years of age as on 1st August 2018, age-relaxation rules apply as given in the official notification.Candidates will be selected in two stages viz:Stage -1: Computer Based Examination (Two Objective Type Papers)Stage-2: Personality TestUPSC Combined Medical Services Examination (CMSE) 2018Date of Notification – 2nd May 2018Application Process Begins – 2nd May 2018Application Process Ends – 25th May 2018, 6PMDate of Examination – 22nd July 2018