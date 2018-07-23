GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC CSE Main Exam 2018 Admit Card Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in, DAF Released

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on June 3 and the result of the same was declared on July 14.

Updated:July 23, 2018, 6:51 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
UPSC CSE Main Exam 2018 Admit card is expected to release soon by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. As per the schedule released by the UPSC, the Civil Services Main Exam 2018 will take place from 28 September 2018 to October 7 2018.

Candidates who had cleared the CSE Preliminary Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website of UPSC to download the admit card for CSE Main examination 2018 as and when it is released by UPSC.

Candidates need to apply again in the Detailed Application Form, DAF for Civil Services Main Examination 2018, which is available on the official website of UPSC till 6th August 2018.

Candidates can visit the official website to fill the DAF by following the instructions given below.

How to fill DAF for CSE Main examination 2018:

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Civil Services Main Examination, 2018’ under Active Examination’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link for DAF
Step 4 – Enter details like Login Id or roll number, password and captcha
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - https://www.upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_csm_2018/login.php

Candidates can read the detailed information on the instructions to fill the DAF for CSE Main examination 2018 at the below mentioned url: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_csm_2018/Instructions.pdf

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
