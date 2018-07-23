English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSC CSE Main Exam 2018 Admit Card Expected Soon at upsc.gov.in, DAF Released
The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on June 3 and the result of the same was declared on July 14.
(Image: News18.com)
UPSC CSE Main Exam 2018 Admit card is expected to release soon by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website. As per the schedule released by the UPSC, the Civil Services Main Exam 2018 will take place from 28 September 2018 to October 7 2018.
The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on June 3 and the result of the same was declared on July 14 2018.
Candidates who had cleared the CSE Preliminary Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website of UPSC to download the admit card for CSE Main examination 2018 as and when it is released by UPSC.
Candidates need to apply again in the Detailed Application Form, DAF for Civil Services Main Examination 2018, which is available on the official website of UPSC till 6th August 2018.
Candidates can visit the official website to fill the DAF by following the instructions given below.
How to fill DAF for CSE Main examination 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Civil Services Main Examination, 2018’ under Active Examination’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link for DAF
Step 4 – Enter details like Login Id or roll number, password and captcha
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_csm_2018/login.php
Candidates can read the detailed information on the instructions to fill the DAF for CSE Main examination 2018 at the below mentioned url: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_csm_2018/Instructions.pdf
Also Watch
The Civil Services Preliminary Examination was conducted on June 3 and the result of the same was declared on July 14 2018.
Candidates who had cleared the CSE Preliminary Examination 2018 must keep a close tab on the official website of UPSC to download the admit card for CSE Main examination 2018 as and when it is released by UPSC.
Candidates need to apply again in the Detailed Application Form, DAF for Civil Services Main Examination 2018, which is available on the official website of UPSC till 6th August 2018.
Candidates can visit the official website to fill the DAF by following the instructions given below.
How to fill DAF for CSE Main examination 2018:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Civil Services Main Examination, 2018’ under Active Examination’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on the link for DAF
Step 4 – Enter details like Login Id or roll number, password and captcha
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – Fill the form with required details and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_csm_2018/login.php
Candidates can read the detailed information on the instructions to fill the DAF for CSE Main examination 2018 at the below mentioned url: https://www.upsconline.nic.in/daf/daf_csm_2018/Instructions.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just be Your Type
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- BMW G 310 R Vs Kawasaki Ninja 300 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More
- Janhvi Kapoor's Rumored Boyfriend Did This to Congratulate Her on the Success of Dhadak
- Curious Case of a Jharkhand Village Where No One Has Ration Card
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...