English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 Application to Release Today for IAS, IFS; Direct Link Here
The last date to apply for the civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be March 18 and the exams will be conducted on June 2.
Image for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The online registration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin from February 19, 2019. Candidates can apply for the preliminary level exam on the official website — upsc.gov.in.
The last date to apply for the civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be March 18 and the exams will be conducted on June 2.
The main examination for UPSC civil services exam will be conducted on September 20, which will be held for five days. The main examination for UPSC Indian Forest
Service (IFS) will be conducted on December 1. The IFS main exam will be conducted for 10 days.
UPSC Eligibility
To apply for the UPSC CSE 2019, applicant must have qualified graduation level course or its equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.
UPSC Recruitment Process
The UPSC recruitment consists of a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates have to qualify all three levels.
UPSC Exam Pattern
The Civil Services Preliminary exam comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II). The questions will be of multiple choice, objective type. The marks in prelims will not be counted for final ranking, but just for qualification for the main exam.
The main exam has 1750 marks while interview has 275 marks. The final selection would be based on Merit score of main and interview round combined
The last date to apply for the civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be March 18 and the exams will be conducted on June 2.
The main examination for UPSC civil services exam will be conducted on September 20, which will be held for five days. The main examination for UPSC Indian Forest
Service (IFS) will be conducted on December 1. The IFS main exam will be conducted for 10 days.
UPSC Eligibility
To apply for the UPSC CSE 2019, applicant must have qualified graduation level course or its equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.
UPSC Recruitment Process
The UPSC recruitment consists of a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates have to qualify all three levels.
UPSC Exam Pattern
The Civil Services Preliminary exam comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II). The questions will be of multiple choice, objective type. The marks in prelims will not be counted for final ranking, but just for qualification for the main exam.
The main exam has 1750 marks while interview has 275 marks. The final selection would be based on Merit score of main and interview round combined
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
-
Saturday 16 February , 2019
News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
-
Friday 15 February , 2019
Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Why Crown Prince MBS’s Visit is Significant For India's Interests in Afghanistan: World in Flux
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Vayu Shakti 2019: India Displays Its Aerial Firepower In Pokhran
Saturday 16 February , 2019 Families Mourn Death Of 40 Jawans Martyred In Pulwama Terror Attack
Saturday 16 February , 2019 News18 Exclusive: Masterminds Behind Pulwama Attack Exposed
Friday 15 February , 2019 Rajnath Singh, J&K DGP Dilgabh Singh Carry Coffin of Soldier Killed in Terror Strike
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Almost Confirmed Quantum Realm Theory with This Major Spoiler
- Shai Hope: A Budding Great for West Indies
- Update: Ponty Singh’s 19-Year Old Nephew Rams Bentley Bentayga Luxury SUV in Delhi, 1 Killed
- Facebook is a Digital Gangster? UK Lawmakers Believe Mark Zuckerberg Doesn't Show Leadership
- Umpire Brutally Assaulted by Players During a Club Game in New Zealand
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results