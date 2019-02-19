LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 Application to Release Today for IAS, IFS; Direct Link Here

The last date to apply for the civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be March 18 and the exams will be conducted on June 2.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC CSE Prelims 2019 Application to Release Today for IAS, IFS; Direct Link Here
Image for Representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The online registration of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will begin from February 19, 2019. Candidates can apply for the preliminary level exam on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the civil services examination (CSE) 2019 preliminary level will be March 18 and the exams will be conducted on June 2.

The main examination for UPSC civil services exam will be conducted on September 20, which will be held for five days. The main examination for UPSC Indian Forest
Service (IFS) will be conducted on December 1. The IFS main exam will be conducted for 10 days.

UPSC Eligibility

To apply for the UPSC CSE 2019, applicant must have qualified graduation level course or its equivalent from a recognised university/ institution.

UPSC Recruitment Process

The UPSC recruitment consists of a three-level exam including prelims, main and interview. Candidates have to qualify all three levels.

UPSC Exam Pattern

The Civil Services Preliminary exam comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each (General Studies Paper I and General Studies Paper II). The questions will be of multiple choice, objective type. The marks in prelims will not be counted for final ranking, but just for qualification for the main exam.
The main exam has 1750 marks while interview has 275 marks. The final selection would be based on Merit score of main and interview round combined
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram