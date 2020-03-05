UPSC Declares IFS (Main) Examination 2019 Result on upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2019 on its official website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates, who have appeared for the UPSC IFS examination 2019 can check and download their results by visiting the website.

UPSC conducted IFS examination in December, 2019 and interviews for personality test were held in February, 2020. Based on the order of merit, candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

Following are the number of candidates recommended for appointment under different categories:

General: 27 (including 1 PwBD-2)



EWS: 11



OBC: 31 (including 01 PwBD-2)



SC: 13



ST: 06

Total: 88 (including 02 PwBD-2)

UPSC said appointment shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. The vacancies reported by the Government are as follows:

General: 38



EWS: 0



OBC: 24



SC: 13



ST: 06

Total: 90 (including 1 PwBD-1, 3 PwBD-2 and 1 PwBD-3)

Follow the steps below to check the UPSC IFS exam 2019 final result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - https://upsc.gov.in/.

Step 2: On the right side on the page, under What's New section, click on Final 'Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019'.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page and there you can click on PDF to check the final result.

Step 4: You can download and save it for future reference.

Candidates can click here to directly check the final results of UPSC IFS exam 2019: https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-IFSM-19-Engl-04032020.pdf

"Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near Examination Hall Building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitment on working days between 10 am and 5 pm in person or over Telephone Nos. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter. The result will also be available on the UPSC Website - www.upsc.gov.in," the result notification mentioned.

It further said that the mark sheets of candidates are expected to be made available on the UPSC's website within fifteen days from the date of declaration of the result.