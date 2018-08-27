English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 Interview Schedule out at upsc.gov.in, Check Now
The Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 Interview Schedule on its official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 Interview Schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in, as per which, the Interviews are scheduled to commence from 10th September 2018, next month, and will conclude on 25th October 2018 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and E&T Engineering posts. UPSC aims to fill 588 Engineering vacancies in various departments of the Central government for which it had organized the ESE Prelims & Main Examination 2018, earlier this year. A total of 1488 candidates have qualified to appear for the Personal Interview round.
Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Interview schedule to know the date, time and venue allocated to them.
How to check UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 Interview Schedule?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on ‘Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018’
Step 3 – Click on the pdf given in front of your relevant stream viz
Civil Engineering (83.54 KB)
Mechanical Engineering (78.8 KB)
Electrical Engineering (75.89 KB)
E & T Engineering (73.74 KB) s
Step 4 – Download the pdf and check with CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/whats-new/Engineering%20Services%20%28Main%29%20Examination%2C%202018/Interview%20Schedule
