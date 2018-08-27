GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 Interview Schedule out at upsc.gov.in, Check Now

The Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 Interview Schedule on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 27, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 Interview Schedule out at upsc.gov.in, Check Now
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
Loading...
UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2018 Interview Schedule has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website – upsc.gov.in, as per which, the Interviews are scheduled to commence from 10th September 2018, next month, and will conclude on 25th October 2018 for Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and E&T Engineering posts. UPSC aims to fill 588 Engineering vacancies in various departments of the Central government for which it had organized the ESE Prelims & Main Examination 2018, earlier this year. A total of 1488 candidates have qualified to appear for the Personal Interview round.

Eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and download their Interview schedule to know the date, time and venue allocated to them.

How to check UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2018 Interview Schedule?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.upsc.gov.in

Step 2 – Under ‘What’s New’ tab, click on ‘Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018’

Step 3 – Click on the pdf given in front of your relevant stream viz

Civil Engineering (83.54 KB)
Mechanical Engineering (78.8 KB)
Electrical Engineering (75.89 KB)
E & T Engineering (73.74 KB) s
Step 4 – Download the pdf and check with CTRL+F with your Roll Number

Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/whats-new/Engineering%20Services%20%28Main%29%20Examination%2C%202018/Interview%20Schedule

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 7
    gold
  • 12
    SILVER
  • 20
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 39
Loading...