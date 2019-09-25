UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2020 Notification Released at upsconline.nic.in; Apply Before Oct 15

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the details for UPSC ESE 2020 or Engineering Services Exam 2020 on Wednesday, September 20. The UPSC Exam 2020, UPSC ESE 2020 examination notification was issued by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website at upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who are interested in applying for Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage I) Examination - 2020 can do the same by visiting the official website. The last date to fill in the application form for UPSC ESE 2020 examination is October 15. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form. The notification can be read here.

The UPSC 2020 Online Application Form for Engineering Services Exam preliminary or stage 1 examination is available in English and in Hindi Language but it can only be filled in English Language. Interested candidates can apply for ESE 2020 via direct link here.

UPSC 2020 Important Dates for Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage I) Examination 2020

The application process for UPSC 2020 Engineering Services stage 1 examination starts from September 25.

The registration link for Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage I) examination will be closed at 6 pm on October 15

The UPSC ESE 2020 examination will be held in January.

USPC Engineering Services Exam 2020: Fee Payment

Candidates can pay application fee online through SBI Net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card.

USPC Engineering Services Exam 2020: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC

Step 3: Look for Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage I) Examination and Click on registration

Step 4; A new tab will open and enroll yourself for Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage I) examination 2020.

Step 5: Upload all the required document and click on ‘Agree’

Step 6: Make Payment

Step 7: Provide the photo identity card number and upload copy of the same in Online Application Form

Step 8: Click on submit and download the form

Candidates may please note that changes are not allowed in the online application, once it is submitted. If you wish to make any changes, you may submit a fresh application with requisite revision by the last date for receipt of application i.e. 15-10-2019 (6:00 P.M.).

On successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id. In case email is not received by you please check/ensure that submission of Part-II of the Application has been made by you.

