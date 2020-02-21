Take the pledge to vote

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 Result Declared at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC will upload the marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) exam after the declaration of the final results at upsc.gov.in.

News18

February 21, 2020
UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam 2020 Result Declared at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 result (written part) was declared on February 20. Candidates can check the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 result on the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Those who have qualified for the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination are eligible to take the UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2020.

On January 5 the Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) conducted Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination.

Aspirants, who are appearing for UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Examination, can download their e‐admit cards from the official website of the UPSC three weeks before the mains examination.

The UPSC will upload the marks and cut-off marks of UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination.

The Commission will not entertain any request for change of centre/discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination.

Candidates could obtain any information and clarification regarding their examination result on working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person by visiting facilitation counter at the UPSC’s campus. You can also get information over Telephone by calling on given numbers on the website.

How to check UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 result

Go to the UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

In the What’s New section you will find the link for Written Result: Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Click on that link.

After that, you will get a pdf , which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Check your roll number on the list.

