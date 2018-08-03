GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UPSC Engineering Services Written Exam 2018 Results Released at upsc.gov.in

The written examination of UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam, ESE 2018 was conducted on 1st July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 3, 2018, 5:27 PM IST
UPSC Engineering Services Written Exam 2018 result has been released by the Union Public Service Commission on its official website - upsc.gov.in.

The written examination of UPSC Engineering Services (Main) Exam, ESE 2018 was conducted on 1st July 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the same must visit the official website to check and download the result by following the instructions mentioned below:

How to check UPSC Engineering Services Written Exam 2018 Results?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.upsc.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Written Result: Engineering Services Main Examination, 2018’ under ‘What’s New’ on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – CTRL+F and search with your Roll number
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for future reference

Direct Link - http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-ESEM2018-Eng.pdf

The candidates who have qualified in the written examination have qualified for the Interview or Personality Test.

As per the rules of Examination, the candidates whose roll number is listed in the result list are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will be available on the official website from 9th August to 20th August 2018, 6:00 PM.

The process of Interview is likely to take place in the month of September 2018.

Candidates can read the detailed notification regarding the DAF and date of Interview in the below mentioned url:

http://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/WR-ESEM2018-Eng.pdf

