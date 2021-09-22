UPSC ESE 2022 Notification Released, Applications Begin for 247 Posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released notification for Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2022. The application process has begun at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in and will continue till October 12 till 6 pm.

A total of 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) have been advertised. To be selected for the jobs, candidates need to pass prelims, mains, and interview rounds.

Selected candidates will be hired for the posts of a civil engineer, mechanical engineer, electrical engineer, electronic and telecommunication Engineer.

UPSC ESE 2022 Notification: Eligibility

Age: A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on January 1. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates, as per govt norms

Education: Applicant must have at least a degree in engineering from the university.

UPSC ESE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Visit official website, www.upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on part-I fill details and register

Step 3: Click on part-II, fill in details, upload documents

Step 4: Pay fee, submit

UPSC ESE 2022: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories, as well as females, will be exempted from paying any fee.

UPSC ESE 2022: Exam Pattern

The Engineering Services preliminary exam will consist of two objective-type questions papers and carrying a maximum of 500 marks. Paper 1 consists of 200 marks and paper II will be for 300 marks. Paper-I will consist of general studies and engineering aptitude exams while paper-II will be exam specific. Those who clear prelims will be called for Mains. The mains will be for 600 marks for three hours. Those who clear mains will be called for a personality test which is for 200 marks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here