UPSC Exam: Muslim Aspirants to Get Free Coaching at Haj Houses From Next Year
The Haj Committee of India had recently sent a proposal to the Minority Affairs Ministry about providing coaching for the civil services in Haj Houses in all states and union territories. The ministry has accepted the proposal.
UPSC civil services aspirants are being provided free coaching at the committee's Mumbai-based headquarters for the last seven years. Two of the students who studied there were selected for the prestigious service this year. (Image: http://www.zakatindia.org/)
New Delhi: Buoyed by 51 Muslim candidates clearing the civil services examination this year, the Haj Committee of India has decided to provide free coaching across states and union territories from next year.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told Bhasha, "Two students who took coaching at the Haj Committee of India-run classes, cracked the UPSC exams. Next year onwards the government will start free coaching in Haj Bhavans in states and union territories."
"We had requested the ministry (of minority affairs) to start free coaching service in Haj Bhavans in different states. We are happy that the minority affairs minister has approved the proposal. We want to start the (coaching) service from next year. We will implement this with the state Haj boards," Chief Executive Officer of Haj Committee of India, Maqsood Ahmed Khan, said.
For the last seven years, 40 students are provided free coaching at the Haj Committee of India's headquarters in Mumbai every year, he said.
Of the 980 candidates selected for civil services this year, 51 are Muslims.
Syed Zafar Mahmood, the chief of Zakat Foundation of India, which helps aspirants from economically weak Muslim families to prepare for the exam, said, "In 2017, around five lakh candidates appeared for the civil services preliminary examination and hardly 2 per cent of them were Muslims."
