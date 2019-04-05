UPSC Final Exam Results Declared; Kanishak Kataria, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Emerge Toppers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening announced the results of 2018 civil services final exam. The toppers this year are Kanishak Kataria and Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.Of the 759 candidates recommended for appointment to IAS, IPS and other services, Kataria and Deshmukh bagged the top position Among top 25, 15 are men and 10 are women. Namrata Jain from naxal affected Dantewada in Chhattisgarh secures all India rank 12.UPSC Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which is India's central authority for recruiting civil servants. On successfully clearing this exam, the candidate is recruited as an IAS officer which is one of the most aspirational and preferred jobs in the country. Every year, 4-5 lakhs candidates vie for the country's top Civil Services posts by appearing for the UPSC exam.