LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UPSC Final Exam Results Declared; Kanishak Kataria, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Emerge Toppers

Of the 759 candidates recommended for appointment to IAS, IPS and other services, Kataria and Deshmukh bagged the top position Among top 25, 15 are men and 10 are women.

News18.com

Updated:April 5, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UPSC Final Exam Results Declared; Kanishak Kataria, Srushti Jayant Deshmukh Emerge Toppers
The UPSC building in New Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening announced the results of 2018 civil services final exam. The toppers this year are Kanishak Kataria and Srushti Jayant Deshmukh.

Of the 759 candidates recommended for appointment to IAS, IPS and other services, Kataria and Deshmukh bagged the top position Among top 25, 15 are men and 10 are women. Namrata Jain from naxal affected Dantewada in Chhattisgarh secures all India rank 12.

UPSC Exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) which is India's central authority for recruiting civil servants. On successfully clearing this exam, the candidate is recruited as an IAS officer which is one of the most aspirational and preferred jobs in the country. Every year, 4-5 lakhs candidates vie for the country's top Civil Services posts by appearing for the UPSC exam.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram